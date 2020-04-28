All apartments in Pine Castle
418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:14 AM

418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202

418 Oak Ridge Road · (407) 580-5165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 Oak Ridge Road, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Looking for your next home? Well, it's here!

Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable, stylish, and still affordable. Apply today and you could move-in immediately into your brand new home!

Plus, ask us about our limited-time first month's rent special. Units are limited.

Apply Today, Lease Today. Take advantage of this limited-time special by calling us now. Enjoy our exclusive move-in special by paying just $99 for the first month's rent!

*Apartment styles may vary. | Price ranges from $900-$950.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 have any available units?
418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 have?
Some of 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 currently offering any rent specials?
418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 is pet friendly.
Does 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 offer parking?
No, 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 does not offer parking.
Does 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 have a pool?
No, 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 does not have a pool.
Does 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 have accessible units?
No, 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202 has units with air conditioning.
