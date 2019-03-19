All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 1401 Sawyerwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
1401 Sawyerwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 Sawyerwood Ave

1401 Sawyerwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1401 Sawyerwood Avenue, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1401 Sawyerwood Ave Available 02/15/19 ***APPLICATION PENDING! DO NOT APPLY.*** 3/3 in Orlando near Airport ** - ***APPLICATION PENDING! DO NOT APPLY.***

3/3/3 car parking(no garage), with Den could be 4th bedroom, partially fenced, patio, family room, dining room, living room, inside utility room with washer dryer hook up, shed. 5 minutes to Lake Conway with Lake access. LB RV *Agents- please call RV before showing*

**ATTENTION APPLICANTS/PROSPECTIVE RENTERS- this property was built in or prior to 1978. Please refer to the Lead-based Paint information packet located in the TENANT section of our website under FORMS. If you have any questions regarding this, please feel free to contact our rental office.**

(RLNE4645631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Sawyerwood Ave have any available units?
1401 Sawyerwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
Is 1401 Sawyerwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Sawyerwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Sawyerwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Sawyerwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 1401 Sawyerwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Sawyerwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1401 Sawyerwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Sawyerwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Sawyerwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1401 Sawyerwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Sawyerwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1401 Sawyerwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Sawyerwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Sawyerwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Sawyerwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Sawyerwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle 2 Bedrooms
Pine Castle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FL
Port St. John, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology