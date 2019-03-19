Amenities

1401 Sawyerwood Ave Available 02/15/19 ***APPLICATION PENDING! DO NOT APPLY.*** 3/3 in Orlando near Airport ** - ***APPLICATION PENDING! DO NOT APPLY.***



3/3/3 car parking(no garage), with Den could be 4th bedroom, partially fenced, patio, family room, dining room, living room, inside utility room with washer dryer hook up, shed. 5 minutes to Lake Conway with Lake access. LB RV *Agents- please call RV before showing*



**ATTENTION APPLICANTS/PROSPECTIVE RENTERS- this property was built in or prior to 1978. Please refer to the Lead-based Paint information packet located in the TENANT section of our website under FORMS. If you have any questions regarding this, please feel free to contact our rental office.**



