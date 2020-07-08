All apartments in Pine Castle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:35 PM

1111 Royal Palm Avenue

1111 Royal Palm Avenue · (407) 329-7424
Location

1111 Royal Palm Avenue, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,165

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home is a must see!!!! This property has been recently remodeled with wood looking tiles flooring throughout the home, all appliances including washer/dryer and granite counter tops. This unit is has great small fenced lawn area with patio. Lawn maintenance is included. Sorry, no pets. This is a smoke free property. Assigned parking for two spaces. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! . Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,165, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,165, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Royal Palm Avenue have any available units?
1111 Royal Palm Avenue has a unit available for $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 Royal Palm Avenue have?
Some of 1111 Royal Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Royal Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Royal Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Royal Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Royal Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 1111 Royal Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Royal Palm Avenue offers parking.
Does 1111 Royal Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Royal Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Royal Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1111 Royal Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Royal Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1111 Royal Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Royal Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Royal Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Royal Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 Royal Palm Avenue has units with air conditioning.
