1100 Perkins Road Orlando, FL. 32809 - Deposit $1295. Monthly Rent $1295. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Must see this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home located just minutes from Downtown Orlando. It is newly updated throughout to include ceramic tile wood flooring, kitchen cabinets and marbled countertops, bathroom cabinetry, and paint. Laundry unit located just outside the back door, that opens to a large patio and serene fenced in yard. Conveniently located close to Airport, Florida Mall, restaurants and all major access roads.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary Pershing- Pine Castle

Middle Walker

High Oak Ridge

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- South on Orange Avenue, Turn Left on Perkins Road (Subway), House on Right



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Pet Information-

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



