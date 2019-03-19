All apartments in Pine Castle
1100 Perkins Road

1100 Perkins Road · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Perkins Road, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1100 Perkins Road Orlando, FL. 32809 - Deposit $1295. Monthly Rent $1295. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!
Must see this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home located just minutes from Downtown Orlando. It is newly updated throughout to include ceramic tile wood flooring, kitchen cabinets and marbled countertops, bathroom cabinetry, and paint. Laundry unit located just outside the back door, that opens to a large patio and serene fenced in yard. Conveniently located close to Airport, Florida Mall, restaurants and all major access roads.
Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary Pershing- Pine Castle
Middle Walker
High Oak Ridge
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- South on Orange Avenue, Turn Left on Perkins Road (Subway), House on Right

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE4598498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Perkins Road have any available units?
1100 Perkins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 1100 Perkins Road have?
Some of 1100 Perkins Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Perkins Road currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Perkins Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Perkins Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Perkins Road is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Perkins Road offer parking?
No, 1100 Perkins Road does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Perkins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Perkins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Perkins Road have a pool?
No, 1100 Perkins Road does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Perkins Road have accessible units?
No, 1100 Perkins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Perkins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Perkins Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Perkins Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Perkins Road does not have units with air conditioning.
