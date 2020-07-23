168 Apartments for rent in Escambia County, FL

/
escambia county
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
4 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Wedgewood
204 BETTY RD
204 Betty Road, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
875 sqft
Cute house completely renovated, hardwood floors, new paint, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. LED lighting throughout house so it is nice and bright, slate flooring in the bathroom and tile on the walls.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
8660 Figland Avenue
8660 Figland Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1106 sqft
Here is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that has been remodeled with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, paint, and appliances. In door washer/dryer hooked up with outdoor storage.
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova Place
2318 Malysa Place
2318 Malysa Place, Pensacola, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3200 sqft
**Pool & Lawn Maintenance Included** Attractive 5/3 with heated Swimming Pool nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the back of the Cordova Place subdivision. You're greeted by a beautiful entrance and large foyer with 12' ceilings.
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1915 E LEE ST
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2407 West Gonzalez Street
2407 West Gonzalez Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Nicely updated open floor plan with fresh paint and original hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has lots of counter space with breakfast bar and a pantry. Bathroom is spacious with laundry area and the Washer and Dryer are included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
9565 Sunnehanna Boulevard
9565 Sunnehanna Blvd, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Here's a cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit close to UWF that's been remodeled with new new floors and paint, and stainless appliances. There is a large laundry room and fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Farms
6395 Duquesne Drive
6395 Duquesne Drive, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1975 sqft
Well maintained 4/2 with Lawn Maintenance Included in established Northeast Pensacola subdivision, Broadview Farms off Langley Ave near Washington H.S.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
229 Man O War Circle
229 Man O War Circle, Gonzalez, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2532 sqft
Here is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over-sized two car garage and sparkling screened-in pool sitting on more than an acre of property in the Ransom/Tate school district.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Southbay
1948 Gulf Bay Lane
1948 Gulf Bay Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1685 sqft
Beautiful lakefront home with new flooring throughout! Large screened in patio is perfect for relaxing summer days. Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area and beautiful great room with fireplace boast great views of the lake.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mallory Heights
3380 ROTHSCHILD DR
3380 Rothschild Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Beautifully completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home located in East Pensacola off Scenic Hwy just South of Summit Blvd. Neutral pained walls and wood-look tile throughout the home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Mariners Village
36 Arva Ct
36 Arva Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1247 sqft
36 Arva Ct Available 08/26/20 Service with a Lifestyle! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Village
1017 Antigua Circle
1017 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1421 sqft
1017 Antigua Circle Available 07/24/20 Updated 3/2 Near NAS - With new paint and new flooring this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is ready for you to call it home. This home is conveniently located in close proximity to shopping and NAS Pensacola.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mariners Village
612 Carrier Dr
612 Carrier Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
612 Carrier Dr Available 09/01/20 Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8137 Stonebrook Dr
8137 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cute & Spacious Open concept Townhouse - Property Id: 82770 2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath 2 story Townhouse. Spacious, Quiet & Cute!! 1200 SF. home...New carpet & Vinyl throughout. New counter in Kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mariners Village
67 Voda Ct
67 Voda Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1476 sqft
67 Voda Ct Available 09/14/20 A Higher Quality of Living! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mariners Village
43 Marella Ct
43 Marella Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1247 sqft
43 Marella Ct Available 09/18/20 You Can Afford To Dwell Well! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7711 Lodge Drive
7711 Lodge Drive, Century, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1201 sqft
Private home on half acre lot! - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 house on over a half acre lot with fresh laid sod! Updates include all new appliances, luxury vinyl plank in the bedrooms, new windows, paint, vanities, fixtures....
