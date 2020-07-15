70 Studio Apartments for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,460
623 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Pembroke Pines
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
$
15 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home
Results within 5 miles of Pembroke Pines
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
24 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,279
465 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,098
493 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
74 Units Available
Nova University
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road, Davie, FL
Studio
$1,605
596 sqft
CALL NOW FOR OUR FALL MOVE IN SPECIALS!!Hang your hat at Zona Village, a novel approach to apartment living in a central Broward location. Here, you’ll discover urban-styled living that caters to today’s modern, connected, and on-the-go individual.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
112 Newton Rd
112 Newton Road, West Park, FL
Studio
$1,300
1086 sqft
Efficiency available in West Park in a quiet neighborhood. Back unit. Large back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$890
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOMEIT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHENETTECENTRAL + WINDOW AC.LARGE YARD.PARKING.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1858 Dewey St
1858 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,799
Fully furnished rental in Hollywood, close to downtown. Enjoy this A/C'd efficiency. Free private parking, 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water. This studio can be connected to adjoining unit for additional cost.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
2017 Harrison St.
2017 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,400
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2017 Harrison St. in Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Century Gardens
8825 NW 178th St
8825 Northwest 178th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Century Gardens
18245 NW 89th Ave
18245 Northwest 89th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
City Center
124 SE 4th St
124 Southeast 4th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$950
STUDIO JUST STEPS AWAY FROM GULFSTREAM PARK IN HALLANDALE. QUIET, SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, PEST CONTROL AND ELECTRICITY!!! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND CLOSET SPACE. SAME DAY APPROVAL IF ALL SCREENING DOCUMENTS ARE PROVIDED.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
220 Southwest 16th Street - 1
220 SW 16th St, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$950
200 sqft
FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO attached to office building on Sheridan and US 1/Federal Hwy. Apartment is the side unit fenced in with an extra large backyard. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Kitchen has microwave, fridge, stove.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2318 Van Buren St
2318 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
650 sqft
LARGE EFFICIENCY UNIT ON THE 1ST FLOOR, freshly painted, **MONTHLY RENT IS INCLUDING WATER AND ELECTRICITY** LOCATED (East of I 95) IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD, QUIET COMPLEX, WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, LIBRARY, GOLF COURSES,

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 02:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
271 Northwest 177th Street
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$1,475
900 sqft
71 Northwest 177th Street Apt #B-214, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Pembroke Pines
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
79 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.

Welcome to the July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pembroke Pines rents declined significantly over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,889 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,396 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pembroke Pines over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pembroke Pines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,396 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

