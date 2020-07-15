/
accessible apartments
46 Accessible Apartments for rent in Pembroke Park, FL
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Pembroke Park
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
1 of 18
Last updated June 3 at 04:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
950 Hillcrest Dr
950 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Awesome 1/1.5 remodeled condo. Updated kitchen & baths. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Plenty of closet space. A/C unit about 3 years. Screened in huge balcony with accordion shutters.
Results within 5 miles of Pembroke Park
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,111
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Golden Glades
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1400 S Ocean Dr
1400 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never ending ocean views, beautifully upgraded, located on the 14th story, across the street from the Beach, Brand new A/C, Kitchen and bathroom updated, High Impact resistant windows and sliding door, smooth ceiling throughout unit and custom
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
501 E Dania Beach Blvd
501 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkable value for all the comfort you can get. THE WORKS! Next to Dania Casino, ALL Dania Beach amenities, plus the Resort style living in this community.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Beach
4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1
4010 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Hollywood Beach in the heart of S Florida, Hyde Beach House is nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches just minutes from Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops, and Gulf-stream Park ?Brand New 2b/2ba
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollybrook Golf
800 S Hollybrook Dr
800 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Substantially remodeled first floor unit ready to move in. Spacious rooms, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking.
1 of 35
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Coutry Club
1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd
1425 Atlantic Shores Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
55+ Penthouse Condo Apartment. Gorgeous and substantially renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment with newly decorated, upgraded, and remodeled marble floors and granite tops throughout the apt.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
Results within 10 miles of Pembroke Park
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,310
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,995
897 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Jacaranda
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,740
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Pembroke Falls
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
