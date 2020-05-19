All apartments in Pelican Bay
5635 Turtle Bay DR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

5635 Turtle Bay DR

5635 Turtle Bay Dr · (239) 289-1351
Location

5635 Turtle Bay Dr, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit I-9 · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
St. Simone at Pelican Bay is an ideal year-round vacation destination surrounded by everything one needs to enjoy Naples living. Casual and comfortable, this tastefully furnished first-floor residence offers an open floor plan with 3-bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances as well as a wonderful lanai surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Split bedrooms also create added privacy – perfect for entertaining guests. While residing in this delightful residence, you’ll experience unrivaled amenities that encompass the Pelican Bay lifestyle. A nearby tram provides scenic transportation through protected nature preserves to a stretch of private beach with extraordinary gulf-side dining. Additionally, Pelican Bay offers a wellness center, world-class tennis, social and cultural events, sailing, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, art/studio classes, bridge and more. Shopping, more dining, and the arts are also just around the corner at the Waterside Shops and Artis-Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

