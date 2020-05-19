5635 Turtle Bay DR

Amenities
St. Simone at Pelican Bay is an ideal year-round vacation destination surrounded by everything one needs to enjoy Naples living. Casual and comfortable, this tastefully furnished first-floor residence offers an open floor plan with 3-bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances as well as a wonderful lanai surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Split bedrooms also create added privacy – perfect for entertaining guests. While residing in this delightful residence, you’ll experience unrivaled amenities that encompass the Pelican Bay lifestyle. A nearby tram provides scenic transportation through protected nature preserves to a stretch of private beach with extraordinary gulf-side dining. Additionally, Pelican Bay offers a wellness center, world-class tennis, social and cultural events, sailing, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, art/studio classes, bridge and more. Shopping, more dining, and the arts are also just around the corner at the Waterside Shops and Artis-Naples.