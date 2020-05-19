5635 Turtle Bay DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

St. Simone at Pelican Bay is an ideal year-round vacation destination surrounded by everything one needs to enjoy Naples living. Casual and comfortable, this tastefully furnished first-floor residence offers an open floor plan with 3-bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances as well as a wonderful lanai surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Split bedrooms also create added privacy – perfect for entertaining guests. While residing in this delightful residence, you’ll experience unrivaled amenities that encompass the Pelican Bay lifestyle. A nearby tram provides scenic transportation through protected nature preserves to a stretch of private beach with extraordinary gulf-side dining. Additionally, Pelican Bay offers a wellness center, world-class tennis, social and cultural events, sailing, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, art/studio classes, bridge and more. Shopping, more dining, and the arts are also just around the corner at the Waterside Shops and Artis-Naples.