Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

20775 Great Laurel Ave

20775 Great Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20775 Great Laurel Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bedroom in LIVE OAK PREVERVE !!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage in Live Oak Preserve! Great home with open floor plan. Gas utilities for heating to help reduce energy costs. Community features include: Card Entry, Deed Restrictions, Fitness, Gated Community, Playground, Security, Tennis Courts Community Pool and Recreational Facilities. Lawn service INCLUDED !!!

http://liveoakvillages.com/clubhouse.html...please see website for clubhouse and other community features!

Pets may/may not be allowed at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy. Landlord MAY/MAY NOT reimburse Tenant for the HOA application fees at lease signing. ONLY the HOA application fee will be reimbursed. Tenant/Realtor should verify office policy regarding the reimbursement of the HOA fee with Broker.

If the HOA application fee reimbursement is offered; to qualify the Tenant must make application to the HOA within 24 hours of receipt of credit approval by our office, pay any HOA application fee due, copy our office to include a copy of the HOA application, copy of any fee paid as well as provide proof that application was sent to the HOA within the 24 hour period. Other conditions may apply. Note: It is the responsibility of the Realtor that showed you the property to verify with the HOA that the HOA application is the current application.

(RLNE3244793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20775 Great Laurel Ave have any available units?
20775 Great Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20775 Great Laurel Ave have?
Some of 20775 Great Laurel Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20775 Great Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20775 Great Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20775 Great Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20775 Great Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20775 Great Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20775 Great Laurel Ave offers parking.
Does 20775 Great Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20775 Great Laurel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20775 Great Laurel Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20775 Great Laurel Ave has a pool.
Does 20775 Great Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 20775 Great Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20775 Great Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20775 Great Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20775 Great Laurel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20775 Great Laurel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
