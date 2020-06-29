20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE

Amenities

Open and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Live Oak Preserve! Kitchen overlooks the living room/ dining room space. The master suite offers plenty of space with TWO closets, double sinks and walk in shower. Laundry room located inside, off the kitchen. Plenty of space to play in the backyard. Enjoy all of the community amenities which includes a resort style pool, playground, clubhouse and fitness center!! *** Home currently has an active foreclosure - Reduced rent & security deposit *** Available NOW **