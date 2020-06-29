All apartments in Pebble Creek
20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE
20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE

20751 Great Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20751 Great Laurel Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Open and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Live Oak Preserve! Kitchen overlooks the living room/ dining room space. The master suite offers plenty of space with TWO closets, double sinks and walk in shower. Laundry room located inside, off the kitchen. Plenty of space to play in the backyard. Enjoy all of the community amenities which includes a resort style pool, playground, clubhouse and fitness center!! *** Home currently has an active foreclosure - Reduced rent & security deposit *** Available NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have any available units?
20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have?
Some of 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20751 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
