20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE

20658 Longleaf Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20658 Longleaf Pine Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Fabulous home in a move in condition! This warm and welcoming popular Siesta floor plan by Southern Crafted homes features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, separate living and formal dining rooms and a large bonus/media room perfect for entertaining your guests. Gourmet Kitchen with 42 in cabinets and granite countertops. You will fall in love with the fully fenced oversized backyard and covered & screened lanai with beautiful pond and conservation views. Gated subdivision with state of the art amenities that include tennis courts, basketball court, fitness center, clubhouse, swimming pool and more. Great location with proximity to malls, hospitals and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE have any available units?
20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE have?
Some of 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
