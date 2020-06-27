20658 LONGLEAF PINE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Fabulous home in a move in condition! This warm and welcoming popular Siesta floor plan by Southern Crafted homes features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, separate living and formal dining rooms and a large bonus/media room perfect for entertaining your guests. Gourmet Kitchen with 42 in cabinets and granite countertops. You will fall in love with the fully fenced oversized backyard and covered & screened lanai with beautiful pond and conservation views. Gated subdivision with state of the art amenities that include tennis courts, basketball court, fitness center, clubhouse, swimming pool and more. Great location with proximity to malls, hospitals and highways.