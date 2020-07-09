All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE

20321 Merry Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20321 Merry Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Abundant in both space and updates, this New Tampa home is sure to meet the approval of the most discriminating renter . Located in gated Live Oak Preserve with world class recreational facilities, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home is ready for immediate occupancy. Brand new vinyl plank flooring upstairs and professional painted interior 6/20 add to the many quality features.. A full appliance package includes brand new dishwasher, an extra garage fridge as well as stainless front load washer and dryer. A chef's kitchen features granite countertops and abundant cherry finish cabinets. A large downstairs bedroom with adjacent full bath presents multiple options for families and guests. A bountiful master suite includes luxury bath, attached private study with built in work space and professionally designed organizers in his and hers walk in closets. You will appreciate the serene view from a grand lanai without immediate rear neighbors. Lawn care and landscape included in this property you will be proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE have any available units?
20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

