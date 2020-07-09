20321 MERRY OAK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Abundant in both space and updates, this New Tampa home is sure to meet the approval of the most discriminating renter . Located in gated Live Oak Preserve with world class recreational facilities, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home is ready for immediate occupancy. Brand new vinyl plank flooring upstairs and professional painted interior 6/20 add to the many quality features.. A full appliance package includes brand new dishwasher, an extra garage fridge as well as stainless front load washer and dryer. A chef's kitchen features granite countertops and abundant cherry finish cabinets. A large downstairs bedroom with adjacent full bath presents multiple options for families and guests. A bountiful master suite includes luxury bath, attached private study with built in work space and professionally designed organizers in his and hers walk in closets. You will appreciate the serene view from a grand lanai without immediate rear neighbors. Lawn care and landscape included in this property you will be proud to call home.