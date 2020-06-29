20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE

Amenities
WELCOME TO LIVE OAK PRESERVE- A Gated Master Planned Community in NEW TAMPA with Luxurious Resort Style Amenities- Absolutely Great Location Providing You Access to Interstate 75/275, SR 56/54, and US 41 with a Short Commute to Many Major Attractions Throughout the Tampa Bay Area; Some of Florida’s Finest Beaches, Marinas, Golf Courses, Community Parks, Restaurants, and Shopping (including Wiregrass Mall & Premium Outlet Stores) Await Your Enjoyment. TAKE ADVANTAGE of this Opportunity to Lease ONE OF THE BEST PRICED HOMES in One of the Most Distinguished Areas of Tampa.- Upon Entering You are Welcomed by a Very Convenient, Desirable, Open, Split Bedroom, Floor Plan with a 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home Boasting 2643 TOTAL Sq.Ft.- As You Enter the Family Room, there is Plenty of Natural Light Provided by the Sliding Glass Doors which lead to a Large Covered Screened Lanai; The Eat In Kitchen Equipped with Gas Range, Granite Countertops, and Breakfast Bar is at the Front of the Home Overlooking the Formal Dining Room On Your Left; The Guest Bedrooms and Full Bathroom are Located Through the Archway; A Half Bath for guests is Located Down a Separate Hall; The Master Suite is Located at the Rear of the Home with Convenient Access to the Covered Screened Lanai and Provides a Walk In Closet with Ample Space, Dual/Separate Sinks, and a Soothing Garden Tub with Separate Shower for Enhanced Relaxation- Great Home/ Excellent Price- Great Community/Excellent Location- Make This House Your Home Today.