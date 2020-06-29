All apartments in Pebble Creek
20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE
20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE

20274 Merry Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20274 Merry Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
WELCOME TO LIVE OAK PRESERVE- A Gated Master Planned Community in NEW TAMPA with Luxurious Resort Style Amenities- Absolutely Great Location Providing You Access to Interstate 75/275, SR 56/54, and US 41 with a Short Commute to Many Major Attractions Throughout the Tampa Bay Area; Some of Florida’s Finest Beaches, Marinas, Golf Courses, Community Parks, Restaurants, and Shopping (including Wiregrass Mall & Premium Outlet Stores) Await Your Enjoyment. TAKE ADVANTAGE of this Opportunity to Lease ONE OF THE BEST PRICED HOMES in One of the Most Distinguished Areas of Tampa.- Upon Entering You are Welcomed by a Very Convenient, Desirable, Open, Split Bedroom, Floor Plan with a 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home Boasting 2643 TOTAL Sq.Ft.- As You Enter the Family Room, there is Plenty of Natural Light Provided by the Sliding Glass Doors which lead to a Large Covered Screened Lanai; The Eat In Kitchen Equipped with Gas Range, Granite Countertops, and Breakfast Bar is at the Front of the Home Overlooking the Formal Dining Room On Your Left; The Guest Bedrooms and Full Bathroom are Located Through the Archway; A Half Bath for guests is Located Down a Separate Hall; The Master Suite is Located at the Rear of the Home with Convenient Access to the Covered Screened Lanai and Provides a Walk In Closet with Ample Space, Dual/Separate Sinks, and a Soothing Garden Tub with Separate Shower for Enhanced Relaxation- Great Home/ Excellent Price- Great Community/Excellent Location- Make This House Your Home Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE have any available units?
20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20274 MERRY OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

