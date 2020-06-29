20203 Autumn Fern Ave

Amenities

$200 Off 3rd month's rent if moved in by 3/31/2020. This is for a limited time!!Gated Community in Live Oak Preserve offers 5/3. Highly desirable gated community in New Tampa has all you are looking for in a home. Two story home features a spacious dining and separate living room. Kitchen features granite counters, new stainless-steel appliance package, beautiful cherry wood cabinets, and a beautiful island/breakfast bar overlooking the massive family room. Located on the first floor is a large and spacious Den/Office or Movie Room. As you enter the second floor, your welcomed into a large loft awaiting your touch. French doors greet the master of the home large enough to accommodate a king-sized furniture set. Garden tub to soak the days worries away with a standalone shower in the master bathroom fit for a king. Remaining four bedrooms are as large and as spacious as the rest of the home. Enjoy the views of the backyard from your covered back yard, large enough to accommodate large festivities with ease. The garage is an oversized tandem two car garage. Washer and dryer are included in this monthly rent. Pet friendly to small pets only. Executed lease with a small fee will grant access to the many amenities the community offers from the clubhouse, resort style pools, basketball/tennis courts with so much more!! Easy commute to all major highways, as well local shopping outlets and eateries New Tampa is known for!! Available 1/30/2020.