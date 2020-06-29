All apartments in Pebble Creek
20203 Autumn Fern Ave

20203 Autum Fern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20203 Autum Fern Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
$200 Off 3rd month's rent if moved in by 3/31/2020. This is for a limited time!!Gated Community in Live Oak Preserve offers 5/3. Highly desirable gated community in New Tampa has all you are looking for in a home. Two story home features a spacious dining and separate living room. Kitchen features granite counters, new stainless-steel appliance package, beautiful cherry wood cabinets, and a beautiful island/breakfast bar overlooking the massive family room. Located on the first floor is a large and spacious Den/Office or Movie Room. As you enter the second floor, your welcomed into a large loft awaiting your touch. French doors greet the master of the home large enough to accommodate a king-sized furniture set. Garden tub to soak the days worries away with a standalone shower in the master bathroom fit for a king. Remaining four bedrooms are as large and as spacious as the rest of the home. Enjoy the views of the backyard from your covered back yard, large enough to accommodate large festivities with ease. The garage is an oversized tandem two car garage. Washer and dryer are included in this monthly rent. Pet friendly to small pets only. Executed lease with a small fee will grant access to the many amenities the community offers from the clubhouse, resort style pools, basketball/tennis courts with so much more!! Easy commute to all major highways, as well local shopping outlets and eateries New Tampa is known for!! Available 1/30/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20203 Autumn Fern Ave have any available units?
20203 Autumn Fern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20203 Autumn Fern Ave have?
Some of 20203 Autumn Fern Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20203 Autumn Fern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20203 Autumn Fern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20203 Autumn Fern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20203 Autumn Fern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20203 Autumn Fern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20203 Autumn Fern Ave offers parking.
Does 20203 Autumn Fern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20203 Autumn Fern Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20203 Autumn Fern Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20203 Autumn Fern Ave has a pool.
Does 20203 Autumn Fern Ave have accessible units?
No, 20203 Autumn Fern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20203 Autumn Fern Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20203 Autumn Fern Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20203 Autumn Fern Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20203 Autumn Fern Ave has units with air conditioning.
