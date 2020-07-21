All apartments in Pebble Creek
20201 Merry Oak Ave
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

20201 Merry Oak Ave

20201 Merry Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20201 Merry Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxurious 4 bedroom POOL home in GATED community. This gorgeous former model home features high ceilings, spacious rooms and beautiful conservation views, tile through out the downstairs. Formal living and dining areas. LARGE inside utility room. UPGRADES GALORE. Large master bedroom overlooking conservation. Master bath with upgraded cabinetry, double vanities, garden jet tub and separate shower and walk in closet with shelves and drawers. Kitchen with upgraded 42" cabinets, granite counters, large pantry, island, breakfast bar and all appliances to include new Gas Range, Dishwasher, side by side Refrigerator and Microwave. First floor storage under stairs. Brick Stones screened lanai area with pool and spa. Child safety fence. Three car garage. Landscaping and chemical pool service included in rent! Community offers incredible amenities from Clubhouse to tennis courts to Billiard room and more. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20201 Merry Oak Ave have any available units?
20201 Merry Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20201 Merry Oak Ave have?
Some of 20201 Merry Oak Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20201 Merry Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20201 Merry Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20201 Merry Oak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20201 Merry Oak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20201 Merry Oak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20201 Merry Oak Ave offers parking.
Does 20201 Merry Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20201 Merry Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20201 Merry Oak Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20201 Merry Oak Ave has a pool.
Does 20201 Merry Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 20201 Merry Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20201 Merry Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20201 Merry Oak Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20201 Merry Oak Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20201 Merry Oak Ave has units with air conditioning.
