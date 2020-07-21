20201 Merry Oak Ave

Amenities

Luxurious 4 bedroom POOL home in GATED community. This gorgeous former model home features high ceilings, spacious rooms and beautiful conservation views, tile through out the downstairs. Formal living and dining areas. LARGE inside utility room. UPGRADES GALORE. Large master bedroom overlooking conservation. Master bath with upgraded cabinetry, double vanities, garden jet tub and separate shower and walk in closet with shelves and drawers. Kitchen with upgraded 42" cabinets, granite counters, large pantry, island, breakfast bar and all appliances to include new Gas Range, Dishwasher, side by side Refrigerator and Microwave. First floor storage under stairs. Brick Stones screened lanai area with pool and spa. Child safety fence. Three car garage. Landscaping and chemical pool service included in rent! Community offers incredible amenities from Clubhouse to tennis courts to Billiard room and more. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.