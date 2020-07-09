20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a screened-in patio area and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, cozy bedrooms, a stunning master bathroom with a garden tub and two vanity sinks, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!