Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE

20161 Bay Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20161 Bay Cedar Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a screened-in patio area and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, cozy bedrooms, a stunning master bathroom with a garden tub and two vanity sinks, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have any available units?
20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have?
Some of 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20161 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

