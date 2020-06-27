20158 Bay Cedar Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets gym pool playground clubhouse

3/2 in Live Oak Community of New Tampa - 3 bedroom 2 bath in Live Oak Community of New Tampa. Home boast kitchen/family room combination. All appliances including Gas Stove. Master Suite w/ walk in closet and bath w/ double sinks and walk in shower.Bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and tile throughout the remainder of the home.Living room has sliders that lead to a Large Lania. Laundry room with washer and gas dryer. Community features resort style club house, water park themed pool, fitness center & more.



