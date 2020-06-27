All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

20158 Bay Cedar Ave

20158 Bay Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20158 Bay Cedar Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
3/2 in Live Oak Community of New Tampa - 3 bedroom 2 bath in Live Oak Community of New Tampa. Home boast kitchen/family room combination. All appliances including Gas Stove. Master Suite w/ walk in closet and bath w/ double sinks and walk in shower.Bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and tile throughout the remainder of the home.Living room has sliders that lead to a Large Lania. Laundry room with washer and gas dryer. Community features resort style club house, water park themed pool, fitness center & more.

(RLNE5060533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20158 Bay Cedar Ave have any available units?
20158 Bay Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20158 Bay Cedar Ave have?
Some of 20158 Bay Cedar Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20158 Bay Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20158 Bay Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20158 Bay Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20158 Bay Cedar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20158 Bay Cedar Ave offer parking?
No, 20158 Bay Cedar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20158 Bay Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20158 Bay Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20158 Bay Cedar Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20158 Bay Cedar Ave has a pool.
Does 20158 Bay Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 20158 Bay Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20158 Bay Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20158 Bay Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20158 Bay Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20158 Bay Cedar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
