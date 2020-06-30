All apartments in Pebble Creek
Pebble Creek, FL
20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD
20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD

20007 Bluff Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20007 Bluff Oak Boulevard, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This 2500 foot, award winning Plantation series home shows like a model. It rests on an oversize pie shaped lot over looking a serene pond. Your brick patio overlooking the pond is the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Tiled throughout with high-end, large, textured tile, this home has volume ceilings, decorative niches, arches, open flowing floor plan, formal areas, gourmet kitchen with BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances and great room. A majestic Master Suite that offers spacious room, 2 walk in closets. The upgraded Bathroom includes a walk-in glass shower & romantic garden tub; dual sinks that sit in oversize cabinets. Enter past the guard house and thru the double gated entry to Live Oak Preserve with its amazing amenities such as, a resort- style Pool, 7,970 square foot Club House, Parks, Walking and Biking Trails, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Ball Fields, Basketball, Fitness Center. Onsite schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD have any available units?
20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

