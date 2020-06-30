20007 BLUFF OAK BOULEVARD

Amenities
This 2500 foot, award winning Plantation series home shows like a model. It rests on an oversize pie shaped lot over looking a serene pond. Your brick patio overlooking the pond is the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Tiled throughout with high-end, large, textured tile, this home has volume ceilings, decorative niches, arches, open flowing floor plan, formal areas, gourmet kitchen with BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances and great room. A majestic Master Suite that offers spacious room, 2 walk in closets. The upgraded Bathroom includes a walk-in glass shower & romantic garden tub; dual sinks that sit in oversize cabinets. Enter past the guard house and thru the double gated entry to Live Oak Preserve with its amazing amenities such as, a resort- style Pool, 7,970 square foot Club House, Parks, Walking and Biking Trails, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Ball Fields, Basketball, Fitness Center. Onsite schools.