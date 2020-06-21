All apartments in Pebble Creek
10851 Rolling Moss Rd

10851 Rolling Moss Rd
Location

10851 Rolling Moss Rd, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4/3 in Highly desirable K-Bar Ranch!! Cobbled driveway greets you upon driving up to the home that leaves no wasted space with its open floor plan. Impressive countertops with its neutral colors that can accommodate any color scheme and design. Kitchen offers a massive island with a plethora of counter and cupboard space, stainless steel appliance package with a pantry closet fit for the pickiest of chefs. Split bedroom floor plan meant to capitalize on privacy. Master suite offers walk-in closets, with enough space to accommodate a queen bedroom set with ease. Glide into the master bathroom fit for royalty. The remaining bedrooms are as spacious with shared bathrooms. Welcome home to the Citrus Grove at K-Bar Ranch Community. Located in Tampa, Florida, K-Bar offers its residents an easy commute to work surrounded by a neighborhood featuring a private community swimming pool, playground, tennis courts and basketball courts, and walking trails. Vacant, Available NOW!! Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/cUxKMK3U9Zk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 Rolling Moss Rd have any available units?
10851 Rolling Moss Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 10851 Rolling Moss Rd have?
Some of 10851 Rolling Moss Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 Rolling Moss Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10851 Rolling Moss Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 Rolling Moss Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10851 Rolling Moss Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10851 Rolling Moss Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10851 Rolling Moss Rd does offer parking.
Does 10851 Rolling Moss Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10851 Rolling Moss Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 Rolling Moss Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10851 Rolling Moss Rd has a pool.
Does 10851 Rolling Moss Rd have accessible units?
No, 10851 Rolling Moss Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 Rolling Moss Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10851 Rolling Moss Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10851 Rolling Moss Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10851 Rolling Moss Rd has units with air conditioning.
