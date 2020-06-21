10851 Rolling Moss Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 4/3 in Highly desirable K-Bar Ranch!! Cobbled driveway greets you upon driving up to the home that leaves no wasted space with its open floor plan. Impressive countertops with its neutral colors that can accommodate any color scheme and design. Kitchen offers a massive island with a plethora of counter and cupboard space, stainless steel appliance package with a pantry closet fit for the pickiest of chefs. Split bedroom floor plan meant to capitalize on privacy. Master suite offers walk-in closets, with enough space to accommodate a queen bedroom set with ease. Glide into the master bathroom fit for royalty. The remaining bedrooms are as spacious with shared bathrooms. Welcome home to the Citrus Grove at K-Bar Ranch Community. Located in Tampa, Florida, K-Bar offers its residents an easy commute to work surrounded by a neighborhood featuring a private community swimming pool, playground, tennis courts and basketball courts, and walking trails. Vacant, Available NOW!! Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/cUxKMK3U9Zk