All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 6201 Hopewell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
6201 Hopewell Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:27 PM

6201 Hopewell Drive

6201 Hopewell Drive · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6201 Hopewell Drive, Pasco County, FL 34690
Colonial Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Hopewell Drive have any available units?
6201 Hopewell Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6201 Hopewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Hopewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Hopewell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Hopewell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Hopewell Drive offer parking?
No, 6201 Hopewell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Hopewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Hopewell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Hopewell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6201 Hopewell Drive has a pool.
Does 6201 Hopewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 6201 Hopewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Hopewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Hopewell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Hopewell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 Hopewell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6201 Hopewell Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity