12801 Tikal Way

LARGE TRINITY HOME Check out this beautiful property brand new to the market. This stunner showcases 2,615 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, bonus loft, 2 car garage, and spectacular water views! An inviting OPEN floor plan with a combination laminate and ceramic tile throughout the space and neutral contemporary color scheme. Look at the updates in the kitchen! It has everything that you appreciated like stainless steel appliances, large custom-styled cabinets, and a big pantry. The tall ceilings in the dining room/living room just add to the open feel. All four bedrooms are large complete with great closet space. That bonus room upstairs is a great space for family gatherings, entertaining, gaming, or just relaxing. Trinity is an amazing growing community that boasts close access to major highways, shopping, and some of the best schools in the area. Contact us today for additional information. AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST

