Pasco County, FL
12801 Tikal Way
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:16 PM

12801 Tikal Way

12801 Tikal Way · No Longer Available
12801 Tikal Way, Pasco County, FL 34655
Trinity East

stainless steel
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LARGE TRINITY HOME Check out this beautiful property brand new to the market. This stunner showcases 2,615 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, bonus loft, 2 car garage, and spectacular water views! An inviting OPEN floor plan with a combination laminate and ceramic tile throughout the space and neutral contemporary color scheme. Look at the updates in the kitchen! It has everything that you appreciated like stainless steel appliances, large custom-styled cabinets, and a big pantry. The tall ceilings in the dining room/living room just add to the open feel. All four bedrooms are large complete with great closet space. That bonus room upstairs is a great space for family gatherings, entertaining, gaming, or just relaxing. Trinity is an amazing growing community that boasts close access to major highways, shopping, and some of the best schools in the area. Contact us today for additional information. AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

