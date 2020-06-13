8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE

Amenities
Wow! Rent this NEW clean Immaculate 1-story, 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2-car garage split floor plan HOME! This beautiful home includes all brand new appliances including washer & dryer, automatic-garage door openers, blinds on all the windows, master bathroom w/ double-basin sinks, plenty of kitchen cabinets, pantry, lots of closets & room for storage. Located in the LAGOON community of Epperson Ranch!! Minutes from all that Wesley Chapel has to offer - shopping, dining, recreation, great schools and hospitals.... and easy access to major roads and interstates. Don't miss out on this opportunity!