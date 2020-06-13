All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE

8220 Pelican Reed Cir · No Longer Available
Location

8220 Pelican Reed Cir, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! Rent this NEW clean Immaculate 1-story, 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2-car garage split floor plan HOME! This beautiful home includes all brand new appliances including washer & dryer, automatic-garage door openers, blinds on all the windows, master bathroom w/ double-basin sinks, plenty of kitchen cabinets, pantry, lots of closets & room for storage. Located in the LAGOON community of Epperson Ranch!! Minutes from all that Wesley Chapel has to offer - shopping, dining, recreation, great schools and hospitals.... and easy access to major roads and interstates. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE have any available units?
8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE have?
Some of 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena Hills.
Does 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
