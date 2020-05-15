All apartments in Pasadena Hills
8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL
8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL

8082 Rolling Shell Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8082 Rolling Shell Trl, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
internet access
You are ready for Life at the Lagoon! Why buy when YOU CAN RENT this carefree living BRAND NEW Townhome. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, a Loft, 2 Full Bathrooms and a Half Bath Downstairs, spacious Kitchen and Family Room with Dining area in an Open Floor Plan. Rent includes Exterior Maintenance/Pest Control & Lawn care, High Speed Internet, Cable (coming soon), Resident Access to the 1st Crystal Lagoon in the US! Enjoy the OPEN Floor Plan, a view of the Pond & Conservation, watch the SUNSET from the Screened in patio and Family Room. The property is just a short walk from the Epperson Crystal Lagoon, where Residents have access to: Paddle Boarding, Kayaking, a Wibit Obstacle Course, Cabanas, Sandy Beaches, Live Music Events, Swim Up Bar, Resident Only Events, Holiday/Seasonal Events and much more. The Epperson Community Amenities include a playground, dog park and golf cart paths. Epperson is part of a Master Planned Community known as "The Connected City", which features ULTRAFi High Speed Internet & Solar Street Lights and is located in close proximity to Innovation Preparatory Academy Charter School. Located about 35 minutes north of Downtown Tampa, 45 minutes from Tampa International Airport, an hour and a half from Orlando and Walt Disney World. Shopping malls such as Tampa Outlets and Shops at Wiregrass are just 15 minutes away. This townhouse is pre-wired for a security system of your choice. Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL have any available units?
8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL have?
Some of 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL offers parking.
Does 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL has a pool.
Does 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

