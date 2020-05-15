8082 ROLLING SHELL TRAIL

Amenities

You are ready for Life at the Lagoon! Why buy when YOU CAN RENT this carefree living BRAND NEW Townhome. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, a Loft, 2 Full Bathrooms and a Half Bath Downstairs, spacious Kitchen and Family Room with Dining area in an Open Floor Plan. Rent includes Exterior Maintenance/Pest Control & Lawn care, High Speed Internet, Cable (coming soon), Resident Access to the 1st Crystal Lagoon in the US! Enjoy the OPEN Floor Plan, a view of the Pond & Conservation, watch the SUNSET from the Screened in patio and Family Room. The property is just a short walk from the Epperson Crystal Lagoon, where Residents have access to: Paddle Boarding, Kayaking, a Wibit Obstacle Course, Cabanas, Sandy Beaches, Live Music Events, Swim Up Bar, Resident Only Events, Holiday/Seasonal Events and much more. The Epperson Community Amenities include a playground, dog park and golf cart paths. Epperson is part of a Master Planned Community known as "The Connected City", which features ULTRAFi High Speed Internet & Solar Street Lights and is located in close proximity to Innovation Preparatory Academy Charter School. Located about 35 minutes north of Downtown Tampa, 45 minutes from Tampa International Airport, an hour and a half from Orlando and Walt Disney World. Shopping malls such as Tampa Outlets and Shops at Wiregrass are just 15 minutes away. This townhouse is pre-wired for a security system of your choice. Take a tour today!