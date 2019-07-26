All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Find more places like 7412 Bridgeview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena Hills, FL
/
7412 Bridgeview Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

7412 Bridgeview Drive

7412 Bridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7412 Bridgeview Drive, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 Bridgeview Drive have any available units?
7412 Bridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
Is 7412 Bridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7412 Bridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 Bridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7412 Bridgeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7412 Bridgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 7412 Bridgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7412 Bridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7412 Bridgeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 Bridgeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7412 Bridgeview Drive has a pool.
Does 7412 Bridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 7412 Bridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 Bridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7412 Bridgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7412 Bridgeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7412 Bridgeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pasadena Hills 3 BedroomsPasadena Hills Apartments with Garage
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerPasadena Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Pasadena Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLJasmine Estates, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLGroveland, FLBelleair Bluffs, FL
Lake Wales, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLHaines City, FLGreenbriar, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg