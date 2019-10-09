6804 GIDEON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home is like new! It has a huge open living/dining kitchen area, 3 bedrooms and a study! The kitchen has granite counters, tile flooring, white cabinets and stainless appliances. The master bedroom has lots of space and a huge walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have granite counters, too! All colors are neutral, and the home is move in ready. The private, fenced yard has a covered lanai and backs to a peaceful pond. This home is in a great location, just off Eiland Blvd. Dogs will be considered at the discretion of the owner. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!