6804 GIDEON CIRCLE

Amenities
This beautiful home is like new! It has a huge open living/dining kitchen area, 3 bedrooms and a study! The kitchen has granite counters, tile flooring, white cabinets and stainless appliances. The master bedroom has lots of space and a huge walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have granite counters, too! All colors are neutral, and the home is move in ready. The private, fenced yard has a covered lanai and backs to a peaceful pond. This home is in a great location, just off Eiland Blvd. Dogs will be considered at the discretion of the owner. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!