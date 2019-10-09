All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Find more places like 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena Hills, FL
/
6804 GIDEON CIRCLE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

6804 GIDEON CIRCLE

6804 Gideon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena Hills
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6804 Gideon Circle, Pasadena Hills, FL 33541
Chapel Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is like new! It has a huge open living/dining kitchen area, 3 bedrooms and a study! The kitchen has granite counters, tile flooring, white cabinets and stainless appliances. The master bedroom has lots of space and a huge walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have granite counters, too! All colors are neutral, and the home is move in ready. The private, fenced yard has a covered lanai and backs to a peaceful pond. This home is in a great location, just off Eiland Blvd. Dogs will be considered at the discretion of the owner. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE have any available units?
6804 GIDEON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE have?
Some of 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6804 GIDEON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 GIDEON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pasadena Hills 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPasadena Hills Apartments with Garages
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Hills Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg