6214 Twin Bridges Dr

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Greens at Hidden Creek, Zephyrhills. DR Horton built in 2012 this homes has it all. Ceramic Tile throughout, with carpet only in the bedrooms. Master Bedroom is a roomy 14x14 towards the back of the home, with the other two bedrooms upfront. Master has walk in closets, great conservation view. Kitchen is open to the great room in the center of the house with a nice closet pantry. Eat in dining area, breakfast bar, beautiful dark wood cabinets and stone countertops, equipped with all appliances. Home is conveniently located off Eiland Blvd with easy access to everything you need for work and play. Showing now but not available to move until June!