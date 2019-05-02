All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Last updated May 2 2019

6214 Twin Bridges Dr

6214 Twin Bridges Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Twin Bridges Drive, Pasadena Hills, FL 33541
Greens at Hidden Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Greens at Hidden Creek, Zephyrhills. DR Horton built in 2012 this homes has it all. Ceramic Tile throughout, with carpet only in the bedrooms. Master Bedroom is a roomy 14x14 towards the back of the home, with the other two bedrooms upfront. Master has walk in closets, great conservation view. Kitchen is open to the great room in the center of the house with a nice closet pantry. Eat in dining area, breakfast bar, beautiful dark wood cabinets and stone countertops, equipped with all appliances. Home is conveniently located off Eiland Blvd with easy access to everything you need for work and play. Showing now but not available to move until June!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Twin Bridges Dr have any available units?
6214 Twin Bridges Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6214 Twin Bridges Dr have?
Some of 6214 Twin Bridges Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Twin Bridges Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Twin Bridges Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Twin Bridges Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6214 Twin Bridges Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena Hills.
Does 6214 Twin Bridges Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Twin Bridges Dr offers parking.
Does 6214 Twin Bridges Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Twin Bridges Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Twin Bridges Dr have a pool?
No, 6214 Twin Bridges Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Twin Bridges Dr have accessible units?
No, 6214 Twin Bridges Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Twin Bridges Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 Twin Bridges Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6214 Twin Bridges Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6214 Twin Bridges Dr has units with air conditioning.
