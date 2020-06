37218 Kossik Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.25 Acres! - HUGE 5BR/3BA/1 Car Garage Zephyrhills Home on a Well and on Acre+ w/Tons of Living Space, 3000 sq ft Deck, 4 Lg Gardening Boxes, French Doors Opening Out to a Large Screened In Porch, Balcony Porch, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Huge Laundry/Storage Room, Laminate Wood Floors Throughout, Decorative Fireplace, and HUGE MASTER SUITE w/Large Jacuzzi Tub and Stand Up Shower in Master Bath.



Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)



First, & Security for Well Qualified Applicants



Call NOW for a Showing!!



813-325-8413



(RLNE2266523)