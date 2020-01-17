All apartments in Paradise Heights
Home
/
Paradise Heights, FL
/
3493 Walker Rd
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 PM

3493 Walker Rd

3493 Walker Road · No Longer Available
Location

3493 Walker Road, Paradise Heights, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This manufactured home is located in apopka by Lake Apopka. The entire unit has laminate hardwood floors. Kitchen comes with refrigerator and range. It does not have central heat and air, but does come with 2 window a/c units. No washer/dryer hookups, but laundry on site.

**Rent includes water/sewer/trash.**
**Dogs allowed -25lb max**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3493 Walker Rd have any available units?
3493 Walker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
What amenities does 3493 Walker Rd have?
Some of 3493 Walker Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3493 Walker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3493 Walker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3493 Walker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3493 Walker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3493 Walker Rd offer parking?
No, 3493 Walker Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3493 Walker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3493 Walker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3493 Walker Rd have a pool?
No, 3493 Walker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3493 Walker Rd have accessible units?
No, 3493 Walker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3493 Walker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3493 Walker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3493 Walker Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3493 Walker Rd has units with air conditioning.

