3493 Walker Rd

Amenities
This manufactured home is located in apopka by Lake Apopka. The entire unit has laminate hardwood floors. Kitchen comes with refrigerator and range. It does not have central heat and air, but does come with 2 window a/c units. No washer/dryer hookups, but laundry on site.
**Rent includes water/sewer/trash.**
**Dogs allowed -25lb max**
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.