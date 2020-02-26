All apartments in Paradise Heights
3421 Walker Rd
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:55 AM

3421 Walker Rd

3421 Walker Road · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Walker Road, Paradise Heights, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located in Harrison mobile home park, a quiet community on Lake Apopka. It is cable ready, and the rent includes water/sewer/trash. Available NOW! Located minutes from 429 and 414, close to local shopping.

Dogs allowed -25lb max
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Walker Rd have any available units?
3421 Walker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
Is 3421 Walker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Walker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Walker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Walker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Walker Rd offer parking?
No, 3421 Walker Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Walker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Walker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Walker Rd have a pool?
No, 3421 Walker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Walker Rd have accessible units?
No, 3421 Walker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Walker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Walker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Walker Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Walker Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

