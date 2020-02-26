3421 Walker Rd

Amenities

pet friendly

This home is located in Harrison mobile home park, a quiet community on Lake Apopka. It is cable ready, and the rent includes water/sewer/trash. Available NOW! Located minutes from 429 and 414, close to local shopping.



Dogs allowed -25lb max

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.