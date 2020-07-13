/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
216 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
64 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8340 SW 142nd St
8340 Southwest 142nd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully updated and spacious home made for entertaining in desirable Palmetto Bay on quiet street. Home has 3 Large Bedrooms 2 baths w/ closets galore. Comfortable floor plan, formal living and dining room, family room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
17255 SW 95th Ave
17255 Southwest 95th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great location, 2 bedroom 1 bath with 2 assigned parking spots. Plenty of guest parking. The community features a gym, laundry room, kiddie play ground and swimming pool. Close to US1, close to shopping and public transportation.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8701 SW 141 ST
8701 Southwest 141st Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location easy to show freshly painted, updated appliances. Granite kitchen countertop. Easy to show! Call listing agent! Will not last long!
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
8933 Southwest 128th Street
8933 Southwest 128th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1534 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony view to pool and gardens, lots of light, walk in closet, and
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
7427 SW 189th St
7427 Southwest 189th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3399 sqft
Amazing home at Cutler Cay Community 5Be/4.5Ba - Property Id: 179149 A MUST SEE!!! Move in ready large home. Has separate guest house/in law quarters with own bathroom.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like royalty in this updated Penthouse in Village at the Falls that has been completely renovated! Washer/Dryer in unit, new flooring, large living area, spacious & updated open kitchen (a chef's dream!), large master bedroom w/ walk in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13868 SW 90th Ave
13868 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
THREE WISHES! QUALITY, CONVENIENCE & COMFORT.. Beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 Bath condo. Efficiently designed new kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer,tile floors throughout.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
12300 Old Cutler Rd
12300 Old Cutler Road, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,700
Gated Peaceful Tropical Estate, where you feel like “Hemmingway", and you will live like a Fairchild and entertain like Versace!! This beautiful property will truly extend your life - nestled on 63,000 sf lot – Spectacular Grounds! Oversize Pool &
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
1460 Tagus Ave
1460 Tagus Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,350
Gables by the sea at its best! Watch incredible sunrises and sunsets from your personal dock in this beautiful remodeled 4/3.5 plus large den/tv/office/5th bedroom home. Close to best public and private schools in coral gables and pinecrest.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Deering Bay
13647 Deering Bay Dr
13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Deering Bay
13627 Deering Bay Dr
13627 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN to this renovated & beautiful 10th floor condo with awe inspiring views highlighting the Deering Bay lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature golf course and the gorgeous waters of Biscayne Bay beyond.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in MiamiDade County.
