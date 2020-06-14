Apartment List
FL
/
palmetto bay
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

262 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palmetto Bay renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Bay

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled 1/1 FIRST FLOOR corner unit with views of luscious landscaping and community pool.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13647 Deering Bay Dr
13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13627 Deering Bay Dr
13627 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN to this renovated & beautiful 10th floor condo with awe inspiring views highlighting the Deering Bay lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature golf course and the gorgeous waters of Biscayne Bay beyond.

1 of 35

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13633 Deering Bay Dr
13633 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This fabulous Padua Penthouse is one of Deering Bay's most beautiful properties, complete with awe inspiring views of the DB Lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course and Biscayne Bay.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Bay
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palmetto Bay, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palmetto Bay renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

