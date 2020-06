55 PLAYERS CLUB VILLAS RD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

BRIGHT AND AIRY! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN AREA AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GREAT VIEW OF LAKE. KING IN MASTER BEDROOM, TWINS IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE SUNPORCH WITH WORK AREA AND SITTING AREA. FULLY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE KITCHEN UTENSILS. VERY PRIVATE VIEW, LARGE WOOD DECK OVERLOOKING WATER! OFFERED ONLY FURNISHED. WEEKLY AT $2000 OR MONTHLY RENTAL AT $2600. AT FULL PRICE UTILITIES (PHONE, BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, WATER, ELECTRIC) ARE INCLUDED. ANYTHING LOWER, TENANT WILL BE BILLED FOR UTILITIES EACH MONTH.