47 TURTLEBACK TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gated Sawgrass Players Club, updated townhome with one car garage...all on on one story. Nice back yard space as well. 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. End unit, private entry, tile floors, high ceilings, great natural light and screened in patio. Great kitchen with granite counters and generous breakfast area. Master with two sinks, granite in all baths. Walk to world class golf, tennis, restaurants, TPC Park and the Turtleback community's exclusive private pool and cabana. Close to Mayo Clinic/Hospital, St John's Center shopping, great dining and beautiful beaches. 12 month term or longer only. Limited pets.