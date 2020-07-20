All apartments in Palm Valley
442 BIG TREE RD

442 Big Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

442 Big Tree Road, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
*AVAILABLE NOW*Open & Airy floorplan feels bigger on the inside! New Granite! Kitchen & Bathroom! Around the corner from popular Ponte Vedra Beach schools Ocean Palms, Landrum & YMCA. Community pool, playground & basketball court. Ponte Vedra High School just minutes away. Bring your large furniture set to this 15x22 tiled great room and still have room left over. Made to entertain in with oversized dining room. Split bedroom floorplan for privacy yet a bedroom and space for everybody! Screen patio overlooks one of the biggest usable yards in Odom's Mill that we have seen! Play ball in the backyard or let your pet run itself to exhaustion. Don't forget easy to clean tile in all the massive living areas! Only carpet in the bedrooms. $3100 DEPOSIT. $40 APPLICATION FEE. $350 PET FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 BIG TREE RD have any available units?
442 BIG TREE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 442 BIG TREE RD have?
Some of 442 BIG TREE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 BIG TREE RD currently offering any rent specials?
442 BIG TREE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 BIG TREE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 BIG TREE RD is pet friendly.
Does 442 BIG TREE RD offer parking?
No, 442 BIG TREE RD does not offer parking.
Does 442 BIG TREE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 BIG TREE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 BIG TREE RD have a pool?
Yes, 442 BIG TREE RD has a pool.
Does 442 BIG TREE RD have accessible units?
No, 442 BIG TREE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 442 BIG TREE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 BIG TREE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 442 BIG TREE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 BIG TREE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
