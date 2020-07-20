442 BIG TREE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park playground pool

*AVAILABLE NOW*Open & Airy floorplan feels bigger on the inside! New Granite! Kitchen & Bathroom! Around the corner from popular Ponte Vedra Beach schools Ocean Palms, Landrum & YMCA. Community pool, playground & basketball court. Ponte Vedra High School just minutes away. Bring your large furniture set to this 15x22 tiled great room and still have room left over. Made to entertain in with oversized dining room. Split bedroom floorplan for privacy yet a bedroom and space for everybody! Screen patio overlooks one of the biggest usable yards in Odom's Mill that we have seen! Play ball in the backyard or let your pet run itself to exhaustion. Don't forget easy to clean tile in all the massive living areas! Only carpet in the bedrooms. $3100 DEPOSIT. $40 APPLICATION FEE. $350 PET FEE.