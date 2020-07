Amenities

garage gym pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Belleza Beauty!! This Pristine upstairs end unit won't last long. The vaulted ceilings, freshly painted interior and newly carpeted bedrooms make this light and bright condo. ONE CAR GARAGE makes this condo extra special! The private gated community has a beautiful clubhouse with an oversized pool and gym, tennis courts and is conveniently located to JTB, shopping and dining. Move-in ready and available NOW! UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL