4 TURTLEBACK

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the gated and sought after community of Sawgrass Players Club. Located within minutes of the Stadium Course. 3 bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. Master bedroom with king bed and LCD TV features high ceilings, ceiling fan / light combo, carpet flooring, standard closet and access to the screened lanai over looking the lagoon. Master bathroom is en-suite and features his and hers vanities and a tub / shower combo. Guest bedroom with queen bed, tile floors and a standard closet. Second guest bedroom with two twin beds, TV, carpet flooring and standard closet. Guest bathroom features tile floors, single vanity and a tub / shower combo.