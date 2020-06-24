All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:27 PM

4 TURTLEBACK

4 Turtleback Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the gated and sought after community of Sawgrass Players Club. Located within minutes of the Stadium Course. 3 bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. Master bedroom with king bed and LCD TV features high ceilings, ceiling fan / light combo, carpet flooring, standard closet and access to the screened lanai over looking the lagoon. Master bathroom is en-suite and features his and hers vanities and a tub / shower combo. Guest bedroom with queen bed, tile floors and a standard closet. Second guest bedroom with two twin beds, TV, carpet flooring and standard closet. Guest bathroom features tile floors, single vanity and a tub / shower combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 TURTLEBACK have any available units?
4 TURTLEBACK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 4 TURTLEBACK have?
Some of 4 TURTLEBACK's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 TURTLEBACK currently offering any rent specials?
4 TURTLEBACK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 TURTLEBACK pet-friendly?
No, 4 TURTLEBACK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 4 TURTLEBACK offer parking?
No, 4 TURTLEBACK does not offer parking.
Does 4 TURTLEBACK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 TURTLEBACK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 TURTLEBACK have a pool?
Yes, 4 TURTLEBACK has a pool.
Does 4 TURTLEBACK have accessible units?
No, 4 TURTLEBACK does not have accessible units.
Does 4 TURTLEBACK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 TURTLEBACK has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 TURTLEBACK have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 TURTLEBACK does not have units with air conditioning.
