All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
361 Crossroad Lakes Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:02 PM

361 Crossroad Lakes Drive

361 Crossroad Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

361 Crossroad Lakes Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Seaside at Ponte Vedra Beach - Stunning lakefront location, by the neighborhood pool, a minute from the beach! Very rare find (PVPV Rawlings Elementary, Landrum Middle, Ponte Vedra High). Large, open floor-plan where virtually every room in the home has a water view with kitchen open to the breakfast room and gathering room, plus a separate dining room, and living room. Three large bedrooms with a renovated master bathroom with separate closet space. The Seaside neighborhood pool overlooks the large lake. Beach access is just an easy minute drive away, plus Seaside residents enjoy a private beach access. Hurry before this rare opportunity is gone. 700 or greater credit score required.

(RLNE2028555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive have any available units?
361 Crossroad Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
Is 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
361 Crossroad Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 Crossroad Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville