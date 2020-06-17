361 Crossroad Lakes Drive

Amenities

Seaside at Ponte Vedra Beach - Stunning lakefront location, by the neighborhood pool, a minute from the beach! Very rare find (PVPV Rawlings Elementary, Landrum Middle, Ponte Vedra High). Large, open floor-plan where virtually every room in the home has a water view with kitchen open to the breakfast room and gathering room, plus a separate dining room, and living room. Three large bedrooms with a renovated master bathroom with separate closet space. The Seaside neighborhood pool overlooks the large lake. Beach access is just an easy minute drive away, plus Seaside residents enjoy a private beach access. Hurry before this rare opportunity is gone. 700 or greater credit score required.



