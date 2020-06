Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport ceiling fan bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

This is a very unique set up in a very private setting, this studio comes beautifully furnished, and includes all utilities. Washer and dryer, grill, screened in patio with view of the marsh, 1 car carport and very quite. It is close to shopping the beach and would be great for easy access to Mayo Clinic. This studio is attached under the owner home. Great location. It's a must see. No smoking. No pets.