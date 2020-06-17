All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

354 Roscoe Blvd

354 North Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

354 North Roscoe Boulevard, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
(Studio Apartment) 354 Roscoe Blvd Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 - This is a very unique set up in a very private setting, this studio comes beautifully furnished, and includes all utilities.Washer and dryer, grill, screened in patio with view of the marsh, 1 car carport and very quite. It is close to shopping the beach and would be great for easy access to Mayo Clinic. This studio is attached under the owner home. Great location. It's a must see. No smoking or animals please.

(RLNE5269186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Roscoe Blvd have any available units?
354 Roscoe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 354 Roscoe Blvd have?
Some of 354 Roscoe Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Roscoe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
354 Roscoe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Roscoe Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 354 Roscoe Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 354 Roscoe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 354 Roscoe Blvd offers parking.
Does 354 Roscoe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 354 Roscoe Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Roscoe Blvd have a pool?
No, 354 Roscoe Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 354 Roscoe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 354 Roscoe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Roscoe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Roscoe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 Roscoe Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 Roscoe Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
