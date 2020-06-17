Amenities

(Studio Apartment) 354 Roscoe Blvd Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 - This is a very unique set up in a very private setting, this studio comes beautifully furnished, and includes all utilities.Washer and dryer, grill, screened in patio with view of the marsh, 1 car carport and very quite. It is close to shopping the beach and would be great for easy access to Mayo Clinic. This studio is attached under the owner home. Great location. It's a must see. No smoking or animals please.



