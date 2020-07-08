221 WOODY CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury 4/3 Home in Ponte Vedra for RENT.This immaculate 4/3 has 3 way split bedrooms that is ideal for guests, teens, or office and multi family. This beuatiful home is loaded with upgrades including Stainless. appliances, double ovens, water softener, surround sound and built- ins in almost every room, gas fireplace. California closets tile and wood flooring thru-out, handicap accessible. Gorgeous paved lanai overlooking quiet woody setting. Walking path and community playground. Yard maintenance included. May consider a pet with NRPF. No Smoking (LB pm EA) available now