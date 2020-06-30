218 CRANES LAKE DR

Amenities

Great water view from your huge balcony in this specious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath second floor unit. Features: tiled foyer with large storage closet; kitchen with pantry, bay window & cute eat in area plus washer/dryer; dining room & large living room with fireplace. NEW CARPET IN LIVING AREAS AND BEDROOMS. Split bedroom arrangement. Master Bedroom has a great walk in closet and faces the water. Extra large balcony with storage area. Sorry, no pets! Water included in the rent. Community offers tennis, pool and handball area. Great PVB location - walking distance to shops and restaurants. Close to Mayo Clinic, Sawgrass and JTB!