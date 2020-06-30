All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:02 AM

218 CRANES LAKE DR

218 Cranes Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Cranes Lake Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great water view from your huge balcony in this specious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath second floor unit. Features: tiled foyer with large storage closet; kitchen with pantry, bay window & cute eat in area plus washer/dryer; dining room & large living room with fireplace. NEW CARPET IN LIVING AREAS AND BEDROOMS. Split bedroom arrangement. Master Bedroom has a great walk in closet and faces the water. Extra large balcony with storage area. Sorry, no pets! Water included in the rent. Community offers tennis, pool and handball area. Great PVB location - walking distance to shops and restaurants. Close to Mayo Clinic, Sawgrass and JTB!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 CRANES LAKE DR have any available units?
218 CRANES LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 218 CRANES LAKE DR have?
Some of 218 CRANES LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 CRANES LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
218 CRANES LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 CRANES LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 218 CRANES LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 218 CRANES LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 218 CRANES LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 218 CRANES LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 CRANES LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 CRANES LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 218 CRANES LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 218 CRANES LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 218 CRANES LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 218 CRANES LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 CRANES LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 CRANES LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 CRANES LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

