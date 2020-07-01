All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated April 11 2020

181 SUMMERFIELD DR

181 Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

181 Summerfield Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated brick, cul de sac single family home in Summerfield. 3bed/4bed/flex room with closet and built ins, 2 full baths and oversized 2 car garage. Walk or ride bikes to the Beach, Lodge or Cabana Club. A rated Elementary school PV Rawlings next door. Whole house is wood grain tile plank floors, new HVAC and ducting, all new windows, wood burning fireplace, screened lanai with summer kitchen and water view. Bathrooms completely remodeled. Plantation shutters throughout, ss appliances, gas cooktop, cabinets in laundry room , 2 pantries for lots of storage. New kitchen cabinetry with farm house sink and quartz countertops. Would prefer a 12 month lease, but will consider 6 month.Utilities and washer and dryer not included. Refrigerator is provided.Owner/AGent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

