181 SUMMERFIELD DR

Beautifully renovated brick, cul de sac single family home in Summerfield. 3bed/4bed/flex room with closet and built ins, 2 full baths and oversized 2 car garage. Walk or ride bikes to the Beach, Lodge or Cabana Club. A rated Elementary school PV Rawlings next door. Whole house is wood grain tile plank floors, new HVAC and ducting, all new windows, wood burning fireplace, screened lanai with summer kitchen and water view. Bathrooms completely remodeled. Plantation shutters throughout, ss appliances, gas cooktop, cabinets in laundry room , 2 pantries for lots of storage. New kitchen cabinetry with farm house sink and quartz countertops. Would prefer a 12 month lease, but will consider 6 month.Utilities and washer and dryer not included. Refrigerator is provided.Owner/AGent