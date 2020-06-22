137 BURNING PINE CT

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful 2 story home in Azalea Point/Fairfield community with great amenities. Master bedroom and office is downstairs with 2 bedrooms up. Recently updated and ready to move into. Lake views from all bedrooms makes this house very special. 2 car oversize garage and many extras. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a nice breakfast nook.Lawn care included in the price. This will not last long!!!