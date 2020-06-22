137 Burning Pine Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082 Palm Valley
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in Azalea Point/Fairfield community with great amenities. Master bedroom and office is downstairs with 2 bedrooms up. Recently updated and ready to move into. Lake views from all bedrooms makes this house very special. 2 car oversize garage and many extras. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a nice breakfast nook.Lawn care included in the price. This will not last long!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 BURNING PINE CT have any available units?
137 BURNING PINE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 137 BURNING PINE CT have?
Some of 137 BURNING PINE CT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 BURNING PINE CT currently offering any rent specials?
137 BURNING PINE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.