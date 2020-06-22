All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

137 BURNING PINE CT

137 Burning Pine Court · No Longer Available
Location

137 Burning Pine Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in Azalea Point/Fairfield community with great amenities. Master bedroom and office is downstairs with 2 bedrooms up. Recently updated and ready to move into. Lake views from all bedrooms makes this house very special. 2 car oversize garage and many extras. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a nice breakfast nook.Lawn care included in the price. This will not last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 BURNING PINE CT have any available units?
137 BURNING PINE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 137 BURNING PINE CT have?
Some of 137 BURNING PINE CT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 BURNING PINE CT currently offering any rent specials?
137 BURNING PINE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 BURNING PINE CT pet-friendly?
No, 137 BURNING PINE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 137 BURNING PINE CT offer parking?
Yes, 137 BURNING PINE CT does offer parking.
Does 137 BURNING PINE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 BURNING PINE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 BURNING PINE CT have a pool?
Yes, 137 BURNING PINE CT has a pool.
Does 137 BURNING PINE CT have accessible units?
No, 137 BURNING PINE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 137 BURNING PINE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 BURNING PINE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 BURNING PINE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 BURNING PINE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
