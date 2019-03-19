All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE
9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE

9413 Hidden Water Cr · No Longer Available
Location

9413 Hidden Water Cr, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning WATERVIEW and UPGRADED House with one of the BEST locations – minutes to highways and shopping! KITCHEN with Granite Counters & Wood Cabinets! Flooring with tile in the wet areas and wood laminate throughout the house – NO carpet here. WATERVIEW - Extended Lanai with a Relaxing Water View! Spacious Living Areas with Great Room with slider to Lanai, Dining Room, Kitchen with Sunny Eating Area, Split Bedroom layout, Large Master with WALK IN Closet and Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower. Perfect space to call home with a great location with easy access to major highways PLUS Pavilion offers a Community Pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts and Two Playgrounds! The Pavilion Community is sought after for it convenience and easy access to the CROSSTOWN EXPRESSWAY, I-75 AND I-4. You can GET ANYWHERE FROM HERE! If you travel, this is your house! You will enjoy Pavilion with its Convenient LOCATION! Great & Relaxing Place to Call HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE have any available units?
9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE have?
Some of 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
