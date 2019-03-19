9413 HIDDEN WATER CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stunning WATERVIEW and UPGRADED House with one of the BEST locations – minutes to highways and shopping! KITCHEN with Granite Counters & Wood Cabinets! Flooring with tile in the wet areas and wood laminate throughout the house – NO carpet here. WATERVIEW - Extended Lanai with a Relaxing Water View! Spacious Living Areas with Great Room with slider to Lanai, Dining Room, Kitchen with Sunny Eating Area, Split Bedroom layout, Large Master with WALK IN Closet and Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower. Perfect space to call home with a great location with easy access to major highways PLUS Pavilion offers a Community Pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts and Two Playgrounds! The Pavilion Community is sought after for it convenience and easy access to the CROSSTOWN EXPRESSWAY, I-75 AND I-4. You can GET ANYWHERE FROM HERE! If you travel, this is your house! You will enjoy Pavilion with its Convenient LOCATION! Great & Relaxing Place to Call HOME.