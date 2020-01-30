Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

9321 Tradewater Oaks Court Available 02/01/20 Magnolia Park 4/2 brand new house - Brand new home never before lived in! Spacious open floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Kitchen has large island, Dark Brown cabinets, Granite countertops, tile throughout the main living areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. This beautiful Citrus Grove home design is located in Riverview at Magnolia Park. Magnolia Park is in close proximity to state parks, Brandon entertainment venues, shopping centers, and restaurants. The community features a tropical community pool, gated access at all entries and playgrounds for younger kids. This home offers everything you could possibly want and more!



(RLNE3854725)