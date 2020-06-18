All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE

Location

9308 Sapphireberry Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
AVAILABLE NOW..."Magnolia Park" is a SUPER LOCATION move in ready home has 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, 2CG, spacious kitchen/family room combo, indoor laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage. For daily living enjoy an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room. Enjoy an open patio for cook outs with a nice view of the conservation area and pond. Master suite has a 2 vanity sinks, shower & Garden Tub. Exceptionally convenient location close to Brandon Town Center, easy access to Crosstown Expressway, I-75, and I-4. Minutes to Tampa Downtown, Brandon, MacDill AFB. Convenient or minutes to schools, shops, dining, theater, the mall, sports parks, and more. THE HOME COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER AND INCLUDES ALL LAWN CARE...Magnolia Park includes a Community resort style pool with restroom facilities, a park with huge play set and a 1/2 court for neighborhood basketball. Gated community with amenities, don’t pass this one up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE have any available units?
9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE have?
Some of 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE does offer parking.
Does 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE has a pool.
Does 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
