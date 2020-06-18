9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW..."Magnolia Park" is a SUPER LOCATION move in ready home has 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, 2CG, spacious kitchen/family room combo, indoor laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage. For daily living enjoy an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room. Enjoy an open patio for cook outs with a nice view of the conservation area and pond. Master suite has a 2 vanity sinks, shower & Garden Tub. Exceptionally convenient location close to Brandon Town Center, easy access to Crosstown Expressway, I-75, and I-4. Minutes to Tampa Downtown, Brandon, MacDill AFB. Convenient or minutes to schools, shops, dining, theater, the mall, sports parks, and more. THE HOME COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER AND INCLUDES ALL LAWN CARE...Magnolia Park includes a Community resort style pool with restroom facilities, a park with huge play set and a 1/2 court for neighborhood basketball. Gated community with amenities, don’t pass this one up!