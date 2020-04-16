All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
9125 GRANT LINE LANE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

9125 GRANT LINE LANE

9125 Grant Line Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9125 Grant Line Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
BE THE FIRST TO RENT THIS LIKE NEW HOME! Perfectly Located In The Highly Desirable Riverview Gated Magnolia Park Community. Spacious Open Floorplan With 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, an Extended 2 Car Garage, Beautiful Tile Floors Throughout the Livings Spaces with Coordinating Laminate In The Great Room, And Plush Carpet In The Bedrooms. With Over 25k In BUILDER UPGRADES Including; 4-Foot Garage Extension, Upgraded Tiles In Diagonal Layout, Double Sink Vanity With Granite Tops & Raised Height And Walk-In Tiled Showers In Both Bathroom, Covered Lanai With Electrical Outlet, Extended Kitchen Island, Additional Cable/Phone/Electrical Outlet Throughout The House, And Much More! Open Kitchen Has Large Island With Gray Cabinets And Granite Top, Beautiful Staggered Cabinets With Crown Molding, Tiled Backsplash, Lg. Pantry, And All Stainless Steel Appliances Package Consisting Of A 2-Door Flex Refrigerator, Built-In Flat Cooktop And Stove, Dishwasher, And Microwave Vented Hood. Magnolia Park Is A Master Planned Community Featuring Multiple Pools, Ponds, Gated Access At All Entries, Playgrounds, A Basketball Court, And Trails Walk/Bike. The HOA FEE INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, Lawn Irrigation, Hedge/Tree Trimming, And Mulch For A Resort Style Living. This Quiet Gated Neighborhood Is Close To Everything - Parks, Brandon Entertainment, Great Restaurants, Shopping Centers, And Just Minutes To I-75 And The Selmon Expressway, Providing Easy Access To Tampa, Macdill Afb And The Bridges To The Pinellas Suncoast Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9125 GRANT LINE LANE have any available units?
9125 GRANT LINE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9125 GRANT LINE LANE have?
Some of 9125 GRANT LINE LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9125 GRANT LINE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9125 GRANT LINE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9125 GRANT LINE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9125 GRANT LINE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9125 GRANT LINE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9125 GRANT LINE LANE offers parking.
Does 9125 GRANT LINE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9125 GRANT LINE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9125 GRANT LINE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9125 GRANT LINE LANE has a pool.
Does 9125 GRANT LINE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9125 GRANT LINE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9125 GRANT LINE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9125 GRANT LINE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9125 GRANT LINE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9125 GRANT LINE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

