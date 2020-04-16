9125 GRANT LINE LANE

Amenities

BE THE FIRST TO RENT THIS LIKE NEW HOME! Perfectly Located In The Highly Desirable Riverview Gated Magnolia Park Community. Spacious Open Floorplan With 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, an Extended 2 Car Garage, Beautiful Tile Floors Throughout the Livings Spaces with Coordinating Laminate In The Great Room, And Plush Carpet In The Bedrooms. With Over 25k In BUILDER UPGRADES Including; 4-Foot Garage Extension, Upgraded Tiles In Diagonal Layout, Double Sink Vanity With Granite Tops & Raised Height And Walk-In Tiled Showers In Both Bathroom, Covered Lanai With Electrical Outlet, Extended Kitchen Island, Additional Cable/Phone/Electrical Outlet Throughout The House, And Much More! Open Kitchen Has Large Island With Gray Cabinets And Granite Top, Beautiful Staggered Cabinets With Crown Molding, Tiled Backsplash, Lg. Pantry, And All Stainless Steel Appliances Package Consisting Of A 2-Door Flex Refrigerator, Built-In Flat Cooktop And Stove, Dishwasher, And Microwave Vented Hood. Magnolia Park Is A Master Planned Community Featuring Multiple Pools, Ponds, Gated Access At All Entries, Playgrounds, A Basketball Court, And Trails Walk/Bike. The HOA FEE INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, Lawn Irrigation, Hedge/Tree Trimming, And Mulch For A Resort Style Living. This Quiet Gated Neighborhood Is Close To Everything - Parks, Brandon Entertainment, Great Restaurants, Shopping Centers, And Just Minutes To I-75 And The Selmon Expressway, Providing Easy Access To Tampa, Macdill Afb And The Bridges To The Pinellas Suncoast Beaches.