7507 Melaleuca Ln,

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

AVAILABLE NOW! - 3 bedroom and 1 bath house for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel. This home features an open floor plan with ceramic tile flooring. Completely fenced in with a screened-in porch and a covered carport. Centrally located in Hillsborough County off of the Crosstown Expressway and near Highway 60 for a quick commute to Downtown Tampa and Brandon!



Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing today!



(RLNE5905501)