Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
7204 REINDEER ROAD
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

7204 REINDEER ROAD

7204 Reindeer Road · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Reindeer Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 4 bed 2 bath home has been lovingly restored with new floors, fresh paint, new appliances and upgrades. The greytone wood-look tile floors will compliment any decor! The home has a formal living room AND a family room as well as the split bedroom plan. There is a pass thru kitchen counter in the very upgraded galley kitchen with like new appliances! There is a full laundry room with hookups and also a large parking pad for multiple cars. This area is very convenient to Brandon, and Ybor City, as well as an easy commute to Downtown Tampa, I-75 and multiple big box stores and shopping/dining! The Cross-town Xpress way takes you to MacDill AFB, and to Gandy and Beaches. A very nice home at this reasonable rent ! Vacant and ready to occupy. This home is managed by a profession Real Estate Management Company.. and send NO money to anyone who claims to own it. Pet friendly home with approved breeds and insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 REINDEER ROAD have any available units?
7204 REINDEER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7204 REINDEER ROAD have?
Some of 7204 REINDEER ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 REINDEER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7204 REINDEER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 REINDEER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7204 REINDEER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7204 REINDEER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7204 REINDEER ROAD offers parking.
Does 7204 REINDEER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 REINDEER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 REINDEER ROAD have a pool?
No, 7204 REINDEER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7204 REINDEER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7204 REINDEER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 REINDEER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 REINDEER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 REINDEER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 REINDEER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

