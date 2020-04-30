7204 REINDEER ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 4 bed 2 bath home has been lovingly restored with new floors, fresh paint, new appliances and upgrades. The greytone wood-look tile floors will compliment any decor! The home has a formal living room AND a family room as well as the split bedroom plan. There is a pass thru kitchen counter in the very upgraded galley kitchen with like new appliances! There is a full laundry room with hookups and also a large parking pad for multiple cars. This area is very convenient to Brandon, and Ybor City, as well as an easy commute to Downtown Tampa, I-75 and multiple big box stores and shopping/dining! The Cross-town Xpress way takes you to MacDill AFB, and to Gandy and Beaches. A very nice home at this reasonable rent ! Vacant and ready to occupy. This home is managed by a profession Real Estate Management Company.. and send NO money to anyone who claims to own it. Pet friendly home with approved breeds and insurance.