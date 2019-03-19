5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with extra space for office or loft 1 car garage 1596 sqf heated living space townhome is waiting for the new tenant. This home is situated in Magnolia Park subdivision with three community pools, splash pads, walking trails, play grounds, basketball court and maintenance free living. Minutes away from I-75, US301 and Selmon Expressway for easy access to Tampa, Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport, Tampa General Hospital. The water bill is also included with the rent. Tenant to pay $75.00 processing fee to Keller Williams Suburban Tampa at the time of move in along with the rent.