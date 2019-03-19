All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Location

5014 White Sanderling Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with extra space for office or loft 1 car garage 1596 sqf heated living space townhome is waiting for the new tenant. This home is situated in Magnolia Park subdivision with three community pools, splash pads, walking trails, play grounds, basketball court and maintenance free living. Minutes away from I-75, US301 and Selmon Expressway for easy access to Tampa, Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport, Tampa General Hospital. The water bill is also included with the rent. Tenant to pay $75.00 processing fee to Keller Williams Suburban Tampa at the time of move in along with the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have any available units?
5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have?
Some of 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers parking.
Does 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has a pool.
Does 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

